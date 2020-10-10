Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.