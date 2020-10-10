Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $589,991.39 and $65,534.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

