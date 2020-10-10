Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $374.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.