Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) versus Ctrip.Com International (OTCMKTS:CTRP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Live Current Media and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A 128.81% 111.15% Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Live Current Media and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Ctrip.Com International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 3.93 $162.00 million $0.94 34.22

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Live Current Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

