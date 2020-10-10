Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $14.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.