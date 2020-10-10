LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

LPSN opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $305,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,518. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

