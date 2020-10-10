Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 255,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

