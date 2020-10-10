Loop Capital Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $75.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,279 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 337,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

