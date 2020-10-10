Loop Capital Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $110.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ross Stores by 643.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after acquiring an additional 498,815 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

