LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of LPLA opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

