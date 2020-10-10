LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Sells $14,560.00 in Stock

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of LRAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100 shares of LRAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of LRAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.48 on Friday. LRAD Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 0.48.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that LRAD Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of LRAD in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

About LRAD

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

