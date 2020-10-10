LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

