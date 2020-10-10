LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 116.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in LSI Industries by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

