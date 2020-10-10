Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMDMF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.87.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

