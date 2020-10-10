Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) PT Raised to $0.70 at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
