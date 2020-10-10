Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUMO. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

