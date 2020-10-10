Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

LBC opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

