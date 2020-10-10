LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE:LYB opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

