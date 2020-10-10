LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $74.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.30.

NYSE:LYB opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

