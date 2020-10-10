Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.