Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSGS. Guggenheim increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of MSGS opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

