Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magna is concentrating on the innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. These program launches are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. It is expanding business through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units. The firm initiated a series of cost savings throughout the enterprise, including staffing adjustments and compensation cuts due to coronavirus crisis. The focus on cost discipline is anticipated to provide some respite amid the financial crisis. The company’s strong cash flow enables it to engage in regular dividend payouts and share repurchases. Moreover, the strong balance sheet of the company enhances its financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

MGA opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magna International by 687.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

