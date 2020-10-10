Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $572.59 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Maker has a total market cap of $572.59 million and $40.01 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $569.50 or 0.05031018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00054030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001982 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Switcheo Network, GOPAX, Bibox, Kucoin, BitMart, CoinMex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and OasisDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

