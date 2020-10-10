Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B.Riley Securit upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

