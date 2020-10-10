Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

