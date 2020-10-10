MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.80.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in MannKind by 64.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MannKind by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 53.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

