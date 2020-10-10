Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $81.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 171,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,379. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 110.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

