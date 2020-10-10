Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.03

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $19.53. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 2,630,262 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$27.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.03604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$553,592.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,969.30.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

