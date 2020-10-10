Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:MCS opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marcus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

