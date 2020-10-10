MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $522.05 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

