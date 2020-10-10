MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $522.05 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.50.
In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.