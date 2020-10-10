Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRTN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Marten Transport by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Marten Transport by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

