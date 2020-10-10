Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.57. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.