Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.39

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $10.65. Martinrea International shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 354,702 shares trading hands.

MRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $866.44 million and a P/E ratio of -43.10.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$460.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc will post 1.8910645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.