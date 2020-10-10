Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $47.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Argus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.96.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4,553.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

