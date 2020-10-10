Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 87,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.