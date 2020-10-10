Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matthews International by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Matthews International by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 124,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Matthews International by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

