Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MDNA) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Medicenna Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -44.09% -40.33% Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

0.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medicenna Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors 7284 19879 37743 1517 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.81%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medicenna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -$6.22 million -24.26 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.90

Medicenna Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics peers beat Medicenna Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and non-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

