Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26.
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,957 shares of company stock worth $131,158,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
