Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,957 shares of company stock worth $131,158,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

