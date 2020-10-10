MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,731.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $644,852.53 and approximately $52,731.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01515072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00159423 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

