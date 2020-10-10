Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.28

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $284.28 and traded as high as $316.80. Meggitt shares last traded at $311.73, with a volume of 3,940,066 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 356 ($4.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 351 ($4.59).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

