Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn Acquires 2,475 Shares

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,973.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$304,593.30.

Darin Anthony Rayburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Darin Anthony Rayburn acquired 638 shares of Melcor Developments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$3,866.28.

Shares of MRD stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.