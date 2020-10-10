Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.79

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.79 and traded as high as $129.50. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $129.30, with a volume of 354,148 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €116.15 ($136.65).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €120.49 and a 200-day moving average of €107.98.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.