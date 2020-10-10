Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCY. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:MCY opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 54.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 464.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

