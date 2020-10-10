Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $4.03. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 8,067 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen bought 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,403.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker sold 117,963 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $363,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 191,912 shares of company stock worth $601,854 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.5% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 6.50% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.