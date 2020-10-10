Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Merus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 243.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 146,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,359.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 189,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $2,105,126.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 43.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merus by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 627,196 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

