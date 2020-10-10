Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Shares of NYSE MTA opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.32 million and a PE ratio of -64.38.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

