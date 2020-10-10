Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Micro Focus International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.