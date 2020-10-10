Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,201 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,696 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,633.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

