Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,458,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,238. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

