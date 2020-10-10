MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $331.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $953,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

